R.om, on October 3, 1854: The young Ferdinand Gregorovius is standing on the island bridge of San Bartolomeo and struggling to maintain his composure. Disappointed in his Prussian homeland, where “his” revolution had failed a few years earlier, he had fled to Italy like so many others to heal his soul. As a staunch left-liberal with national sentiments, he could not stand the reactionary counter-movement at home and hoped to come up with new ideas on the other side of the Alps. So now he’s standing on the bridge and looking at the Tiber. And from there up to the city that lies before him and spreads its arms wide to receive him.

On October 3rd, the young East Prussian poet and historian decided to write a history of the city of Rome. And not those of the classically ancient highlights, but those after their alleged demise: from Rome in the Middle Ages, urban development from the fifth to the sixteenth century. About that period of time that is generally and above all described by Edward Gibbon as an agonizing process of decay. Gregorovius also wants to describe the terrible downfall of Rome, but also report on the brilliant resurgence of the city under the leadership of the church. About the sensational transformation of a military power into a Christian metropolis.

The rehabilitation of the cruel barbarians

This risky double intention of representation determines his “story”, which he begins to write two years later. Already relatively at the beginning, in the fourth chapter, there is a scene that impressively underlines how he confirms the classic triggers for Rome’s decline – Christianity “remote from the state” and the “cruel” barbarians – on the one hand, but also as forces on the other the regeneration calls.

Gregorovius first describes in bright colors how the young Gothic leader Alaric took the city with his wild hordes on August 24, 410 and terrified the decadent Roman population. “Without a doubt through betrayal”, as Gregorovius states, the Goths penetrated through the Salarian Gate and plundered through the city, whose “depraved” population offered no resistance anywhere. The barbarians raged in the city with “bestial fury”, destroyed works of art, murdered “trembling gourmets” and raped helpless nuns. However, as Gregorovius announces his daring ambivalence volition, the “generosity of Alarich and his respect for the religion of Christ” had the effect that St. Peter’s Basilica was spared. And now Gregorovius – we were just with the deflowered nuns – is adding a touching “scene of humanity”: A pious woman who has taken care of the precious gifts of the Apostle Peter impresses a rushing Goth so much with her trust in God, that he led her and her treasure through the burning Rome to St. Peter’s Basilica. Behind her, bearing a cross sparkling with emeralds, a crowd of desperately defenseless people soon gathers and forms a procession that unites the conqueror and the conquered: “The fleeing Christians, women, their children by the hand, defenseless old men and women, pagans in panic Barbarians, peacefully mixed with all of them, whose weapons and clothes were dripping with blood and on whose faces the bestial passion fought with sudden devotion to faith, joined one another. “