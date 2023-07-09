Fromforeign policy close

Albrecht von Wallenstein was the power broker of the Roman Empire – until he clashed with the Emperor. The case offers a parallel to Prigozhin.

Albrecht von Wallenstein (1583-1634) was the most powerful mercenary leader of his time.

The comparison between Yevgeny Prigozhin and Wallenstein says something about today’s Russia.

The fact that Prigozhin is still alive is a sign of Vladimir Putin’s weakness.

Recently, Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia’s Wagner Group, called for an uprising against the Russian military leadership within 24 hours and advanced almost to Moscow at the head of his mercenary army before stopping abruptly.

Prigozhin and Putin – a dispute among gangsters

Commentators have likened the incident to a row between gangsters, citing Prigozhin’s rise from petty criminal to – until recently – close confidante of Russian President Vladimir Putin. That’s more apt than you might realize. The political theorist Charles Tilly famously compared the emergence of state and war with organized crime. In both cases, they are human networks that extract resources, use those resources to spread violence, and attempt to monopolize violence in the areas they control.

Social networks of violent men tend to act in remarkably similar ways in many different contexts.

Putin and Prigozhin fight like a late medieval or early modern head of state and one of his mercenary generals: social networks of violent men tend to act in remarkably similar ways in many different contexts. One interpretation of Prigozhin’s actions suggests that they were intended more as an elaborate protest than as a serious threat; although this is by no means certain, this type of mutiny is well documented in early modern Europe.

Revolting mercenary armies back then – historical review of the 16th and 17th centuries

In 1973, historian Geoffrey Parker analyzed the mutinies of the Spanish Army of Flanders, arguably the largest infantry army of its day, in the late 16th and early 17th centuries. Their mutinies were forms of protest against harsh conditions or underpayment, followed a ritualized formula of work stoppages and the presentation of demands, and the authorities often met them with negotiations rather than draconian punishments.

Two mercenary leaders from different centuries: the Russian Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Bohemian nobleman Albrecht von Wallenstein (1583-1634). ©Collage/IMAGO/UPI Photo/H. Tschanz-Hofmann

These protests were not without blood: Antwerp never quite recovered from its sack in 1576 during one of these events. But they and other major mutinies in the early modern Swedish or parliamentary armies show that the relationship between mercenary and commander operated on what the social historian EP Thompson called a moral economy, in which appropriate behavior was expected from both sides. This relationship could be extraordinarily complicated. The career of Europe’s last and greatest early modern mercenary general, a man whose later fall may shed light on the future of modern-day Russia, shows this clearly.

Albrecht von Wallenstein – a forerunner of Prigozhin?

Albrecht von Wallenstein was born in 1583 in Bohemia, then a kingdom of the Holy Roman Empire. When the Thirty Years’ War broke out with a rebellion in Bohemia, he was a small Bohemian nobleman with military experience. He remained loyal to the Holy Roman Empire and became a colonel in the imperial army of Emperor Ferdinand II. He also became very wealthy in the early years of the war by expropriating the confiscated properties of fleeing or defeated rebels. This is how Prigozhin’s generation of Russian kleptocrats prospered after the collapse of the Soviet Union, which was followed by a massive sell-off of state property.

Centuries later, Prigozhin did the same in his own amalgamation of public warfare and private finance, albeit in a different form.

Wallenstein used his financial base to make himself indispensable to Ferdinand by raising and financing armies on his own and at the same time granting immense loans to the crown. He was repeatedly knighted and eventually given command of the Imperial Army. Centuries later, Prigozhin did the same in his own amalgamation of public warfare and private finance, albeit in a different form. Wagner was funded by the Russian Defense Ministry, but Prigozhin’s companies also made a lot of money from government contracts. In turn, the Wagner Group not only functioned as an extralegal army until Prigozhin’s rebellion, but also helped strengthen Russia’s economy by extracting natural resources in Africa.

Prigozhin and his army of mercenaries make clear the weakness of Putin’s Russia

Military enterprise and government activity have been intertwined in many states and at many times. Early modern political entities depended on this public-private cooperation because they were not yet able to fund warfare themselves or handle other important activities such as coinage, a dubious crooked enterprise in which Wallenstein was also involved . The public, the private, and the potentially criminal were intertwined in Wallenstein’s career, for the prince he served was not yet powerful enough to do what he asked Wallenstein to do.

Most important for this essay is that in both the early modern Holy Roman Empire and modern-day Russia, the central authority does not have a monopoly of legitimate lethal force.

In contrast, in Russia they were and are intertwined because the Russian state is weakening in the Weberian sense. Russian state institutions are highly permeated by private and criminal interests, and functions such as universal suffrage and the rule of law are at risk. Most important for this essay is that in both the early modern Holy Roman Empire and modern-day Russia, the central authority does not have a monopoly of legitimate lethal force.

This was brutally demonstrated in Russia in recent days, when Prigozhin’s men took Rostov-on-Don and shot down Russian army helicopters while other forces avoided combat with them. This mutiny damaged the image that Putin cultivated of himself as the most powerful warlord, the man whose extra-state rule was acceptable because it was effective. But this rule created the structural foundations that made the mutiny possible.

Prigozhin and Wallenstein – both were neither purely dependent nor purely independent

Like Prigozhin and Putin, Wallenstein and Ferdinand were inextricably linked: Wallenstein was both a creditor and a creature of the Emperor and owed his social position solely to the Emperor’s patronage. Without him, the imperialists might not have won, just as using mercenaries like Wagner is a way to hide the true cost of the war in Ukraine.

Politically, however, Wallenstein was worryingly independent. Like Prigozhin, Wallenstein repeatedly clashed with his government over policies that he was responsible for implementing but had little control over, and he attempted to make peace on his own. He was twice dismissed and eventually accused of treason, lured to a meeting with the consent of some of his officers, and assassinated in early 1634. As with Prigozhin, Wallenstein’s contacts with the enemies of his government were ambiguous; unlike him, he probably did not plan an armed uprising until he found out that the Emperor had issued a warrant for his arrest.

Both Prigozhin and Wallenstein were powerful military leaders who operated at the interface between public and private life. These men were both subjects of their head of state and mercenary generals, neither purely dependent nor purely independent. This is one reason why they abused their respective heads of state. But militarily, Wallenstein was the most powerful man in the empire, and the army he commanded was the largest in Europe since classical Rome. The Imperials literally couldn’t fight without him. Wagner is tiny: Prigozhin is not a serious competitor to the Russian army in terms of military strength.

As long as Prigozhin is still alive, he is a threat to Putin

But Wallenstein’s rise and fall illustrate not only Prigozhin’s weakness, but also Putin’s. Although Wallenstein was unlikely to be a traitor, once convinced of this, Ferdinand acted decisively and ordered Wallenstein’s capture, dead or alive. In contrast, Putin has kept Prigozhin alive so far.

The end of Wallenstein suggests two possibilities. The first is that despite his lace collar and badass image, Ferdinand may have been a colder man than Putin. The second possibility is that Putin plans to kill Prigozhin – perhaps with the support of some of his own men, similar to Wallenstein. Alive, especially on an independent base in Belarus, he will pose a threat.

To the author Lucian Staiano-Daniels is a visiting professor at Colgate University. His book on the historical social anthropology of early seventeenth-century enlisted men is forthcoming from Cambridge University Press.

This article was first published in English on July 2, 2023 in “ForeignPolicy.com“ was published – as part of a cooperation, it is now also available in translation to the readers of the IPPEN.MEDIA portals.

