The richest gallop race in the world still speaks Italian thanks to the fourth success of the Milanese jockey on Country Grammer
Unique, incredible Lanfranco Dettori: at the age of 51 the Italian jockey wins the Dubai World Cup for the fourth time, the richest race (11 million euros) and one of the most prestigious in the world. He does it thanks to Country Grammer, very strong 5 years trained by the legend of the world gallop, the American Bob Baffert, also in his fourth success. Splendid action in the straight, where Country Grammer reassembled the favorite Life Is Good and then won by about two lengths on the 2000 meters raced at the Meydan racecourse. In second place was Hot Rod Charlie with the Japanese Chuwa Wizard, while Life Is Good after the excellent start vanished when Dettori launched the attack on him. Country Grammer, owned by Los Angeles-born Saudi investor Amr Zedan, was runner-up at the Saudi Cup in February after a nine-month rest period.
Fourth time
–
Dettori had won his first event in Dubai with Dubai Millennium in 2000, on Moon Ballad in 2003 and, in a triumph with a Made in Italy flavor, with Electrocutionist in 2006. This is also the fourth success for the trainer Baffert, which arrives at a not-so-easy time, due to a 90-day suspension received from Kentucky racing officials for a failed drug test by Medina Spirit following the (canceled) success of last year’s Kentucky Derby. Baffert’s attorneys say the suspension shouldn’t be in effect until he has had the option of an appeal hearing with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. The hearing is scheduled for April 18.
March 26, 2022 (change March 26, 2022 | 19:53)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Historian #Dettori #poker #falls #Dubai #World #Cup
Leave a Reply