Unique, incredible Lanfranco Dettori: at the age of 51 the Italian jockey wins the Dubai World Cup for the fourth time, the richest race (11 million euros) and one of the most prestigious in the world. He does it thanks to Country Grammer, very strong 5 years trained by the legend of the world gallop, the American Bob Baffert, also in his fourth success. Splendid action in the straight, where Country Grammer reassembled the favorite Life Is Good and then won by about two lengths on the 2000 meters raced at the Meydan racecourse. In second place was Hot Rod Charlie with the Japanese Chuwa Wizard, while Life Is Good after the excellent start vanished when Dettori launched the attack on him. Country Grammer, owned by Los Angeles-born Saudi investor Amr Zedan, was runner-up at the Saudi Cup in February after a nine-month rest period.