The Royal Funeral Protocol in Great Britain provides for two types of funerals: state and ceremonial. Prince Philip will be buried according to the second tradition. The ceremony was described by the historian of burial culture Mikhail Pitatelev in an interview with the TV channel “360”.

Thus, parting with a member of the monarchist family consists of several stages. The first, according to a specialist, is the official death announcement. If the prince were heir to the throne, the coffin with his body would have been placed in the Palace of Westminster, where the meetings of the British Parliament are held.

Instead, the wife of Queen Elizabeth II will be taken to the summer residence of the monarchs, Windsor Castle, where the courtiers can say goodbye to him. At the end, the lord chamberlain, who is in charge of the household of the court, will speak.

After that, a service will be held according to the canons of the Church of England, and then Prince Philip will be buried in the family crypt in compliance with the royal rules.

Earlier it was reported that the funeral of the prince can take place without public events due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to The Guardian, the processions in London and Windsor will be canceled, and the funeral events will be limited to the territory of Windsor Castle.

On April 9, it became known that Prince Philip died at the age of 99, two months before his centenary. In February, he was admitted to the hospital and underwent heart surgery, but was then discharged.

Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip Mountbatten was born in 1921 and has been married to Elizabeth II since 1947. Philip is the father of Prince Charles and the grandfather of Princes Harry and William.