Historian Lucas Pedretti, coordinator of the Coalition Brazil for Memory, Truth, Justice, Reparation and Democracy, defended the creation of a memory space in the settlement of the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST) destined for agrarian reform in the lands of the former Usina Cambahyba , in Campos dos Goytacazes, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, used as a place for the incineration of bodies during the military dictatorship.

“It would be very important that the settlement to be built at the plant could be thought of as a place of memory of state violence, struggles for democracy, struggles for agrarian reform, struggles for justice and human rights because that space is very significant to the accumulate this set of symbolisms that show us how far we still have to go in consolidating a democracy in Brazil”, said the historian.

The National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform (Incra) published in the Official Gazette of this Wednesday (23) an ordinance that creates the Cícero Guedes Settlement Project. The area of ​​1,319.8148 hectares was expropriated in 2021, by the Federal Court, and destined to settle MST families, who have been fighting for the site since 1998, when a presidential decree considered the lands unproductive for not fulfilling a social function. According to an Incra ordinance, 185 families will be settled on the site.

The lands of Usina Cambahyba belonged to the family of Heli Ribeiro Gomes, now deceased. He was vice-governor of Rio de Janeiro, from 1967 to 1971, and would be close to the agent of the Department of Political and Social Order of Espírito Santo (DOPS), Cláudio Guerra.

According to Lucas Pedretti, Guerra would have suggested to Gomes at the height of the repression of the armed struggle that the plant be used to incinerate 12 bodies of disappeared political militants, mainly those who had been tortured and murdered in the Casa da Morte, a clandestine apparatus of repression in Petrópolis.

“This narrative by Cláudio Guerra was recently attested by an expert report carried out by the National Truth Commission, which cites the physical possibility that the ovens were used for this purpose and more recently the Federal Court condemned Cláudio Guerra in a very rare decision in Brazil for violations of human rights. The court’s decision confirms that the plant’s ovens were used to hide corpses,” said the historian.

For the leader of the MST in Rio de Janeiro, Iranilde de Oliveira Silva, Eró, the announcement of the settlement is a process of historical reparation for the working class and the advancement of agrarian reform in the state.

“An area that was used to incinerate the bodies of militants during the military dictatorship, today families pulsate, lives pulsate, healthy food production pulsates. The settlement has a very large reference for us to advance in the fight against hunger and misery in the countryside.”

The name of the settlement recalls Cícero Guedes, leader of the MST in Campos dos Goytacazes, murdered on January 26, 2013 with more than ten shots in the back and head, near the Oziel Alvez Settlement, one of the occupations carried out by the movement to pressure the allocation of the Cambahyba Complex for agrarian reform.