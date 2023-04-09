Home page politics

From: Lucas Maier

Split

A well-known historian draws a historical comparison to the Crimean situation. An ex-US general vehemently contradicts his statements.

Crimea – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly mentioned the recapture of the Crimean peninsula as one of Kiev’s goals since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022. The peninsula is located in the south of the former Soviet country. The strategically important peninsula was annexed by Russia in 2014. At that time, the people of Ukraine had oriented themselves more towards Europe with the Euromaidan and drove the pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych out of office.

“All we knew was that they were Russian nationalist forces,” Sergei Aksyonov told the British newspaper of the heavily armed groups that stormed the Crimean regional government on February 27, 2014 Times. It is unclear whether Aksyonov, who had himself “elected” as Crimea’s new prime minister by a self-selected body that day, commanded the militias.

Ukraine War: Historian Compares Crimea to Poland in WWII (Archive image) © Maxar Technologies /dpa

In the same “meeting” it was probably also decided that a referendum should be held on the secession of Crimea, like the one Times writes. A mock referendum followed, which was to be repeated in a similar form in 2022 in the Donbass in eastern Ukraine.

Crimea as Poland of 1939? Hastings draws a comparison to World War II

In the Australian business newspaper Australian Financial Review the military journalist and historian Max Hastings drew a parallel between the Second World War and today’s Crimean situation. Hastings compared the fact that troops from France only advanced five kilometers in the direction of Poland after Hitler’s Germany attacked Poland (1939) and the lack of an “immediate bomber offensive against Germany” with the “not quite so unreserved support for the Ukraine” of the West today states.

This is true. But just as most peoples of democracies were unwilling to fight a new war for Poland in 1945, today it seems unlikely that they will support a fight to the end to liberate Crimea. It’s ugly, but it’s a reality that cannot be undone.

The satellite states of the Soviet Union could only have been saved from Stalin’s maw if D-Day had taken place a year earlier (1943). Hastings argued that the situation today is similar with Putin’s conquest of Crimea. Therefore, it is already “too late” for Ukraine to reconquer the peninsula. This is also unlikely for the Donbass.

US general contradicts: “A gross misinterpretation of history”

The historian’s comment was not well received in the United States. The former commander of American troops stationed in Europe, Ben Hodges, wrote of the execution of Hastings on Twitter: “A gross misinterpretation of history by a once famous historian.”

Hastings overestimated Russia and underestimated Ukraine, Hodges continued. Moreover, none of the factors cited by the historian would agree with the situation in Ukraine. (Lucas Maier)

Most recently, for the first time since the beginning of the Ukraine war, Kiev has hinted at negotiations over Crimea.