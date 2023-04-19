Political scientist and award-winning author died in São Paulo; wake will be on wednesday (19.apr)

The historian and political scientist Boris Fausto died this Tuesday (April 18, 2023), aged 92. His best known work is “The Revolution of 1930: historiography and history”which deals with the rise of Getúlio Vargas to power and discusses the political consequences that this period brought to Brazil.

The wake will be on Wednesday (19.Apr), at 8 am, in São Paulo, at Funeral Home, in the Bela Vista neighborhood.

Fausto had a degree in law and a doctorate in history, both degrees from USP (University of Sao Paulo). He was a professor in the department of political science at the same university and was also a visiting professor at brown university.

The historian was coordinator of Human Sciences at FAPESP (Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo) and senior researcher at the Rockefeller Foundation.

Author of more than 30 books, he won 3 Jabutis Awards, in 1995, 1998 and 2000. In 1999, he also won the Annual America Award in the Section on Crime, Law and Deviance of the American Sociological Association.

In interview (32min19s) toO Power360in 2020, Fausto presented his analyzes and impressions on the Brazilian political situation.

said believe that “one of the assets that exist today is the strong resistance of a part of civil society to attacks against freedom of expression and customs”. For him, being optimistic was something beyond what was possible in Brazil at the time. “I would say you have to be cautiously hopeful”he stated.

However, when asked about his position regarding hope in Brazil, he said that “would be optimistic”. “This country has a lot of good things, a lot of resources, a lot of creativity, spectacular music, world class, there are people who want to learn, creative people, and also people who are not quite that. But, in the end, it is part of the historical struggle, or of the historical process. Let’s go along the line of hope”.