The Assembly Hall of the Roman Theater Museum was too small yesterday to host the presentation of the documentary ‘Alejandro Sagarduy, history of a wild boar’, produced by TeleCartagena and directed by Paco Sánchez and Gregorio Jover. At 7:35 p.m., an event led by the veteran journalist, writer and publicist Jaime Cros began. From the first moment, emotion took over a place where a new and well-deserved posthumous tribute was paid to the footballer who has worn the Efesé shirt the most times in a century of football in Cartagena. More than 700 games between 1981 and 1999.

His childhood in Erandio, his beginnings in the team from his hometown, his transfer to Cartagena FC in 1981 taking advantage of the fact that he came to the city to do his military service, the rise of Torrejón a year later, the seasons of glory in Segunda and Segunda B, the economic hardships of the mid-90s, his final stage at Cartagonova FC, his retirement and subsequent jump to the Department of Sports together with Eduardi Armada and the appearance of cancer that was diagnosed in 2007 and ended up costing him his life. in 2018 they are perfectly embodied in an impeccable documentary that has taken Sánchez and Jover more than a year of work.

At the end his wife Mari Carmen Martínez spoke, at first almost between sobs and then more animated. «He was good as a husband, as a father, as a person and as a partner. He always said that he did not know why the people in Cartagena loved him so much and that, just for that reason, he was never going to leave Cartagena,” said the woman who shared her life with Sagarduy since they met hanging their laundry in the patio. of lights of the building in which they lived. Alejandro and Ana Laura, his children, also take part in the documentary and appreciate that “so many years later people continue to talk to us about our father, and always with so much love and admiration.”

Sagarduy’s former teammates such as Rai, Trasante, Arango, Pedro Cordero, Paco López, Alfonso, Ayala, Leo Gómez, Juan Huertas, Moreno Boluda and Isidoro García were present at the event. Also the former presidents Florentino Manzano and José Luis Belda, as well as numerous workers from the Department of Sports. The exedil Alonso Gómez López attended and who was the direct boss of Sagarduy and head of the PMD for three decades, Eduardo Armada. The councilors of MC Jesús Giménez Gallo and Ricardo Segado were present and the only negative note of the act was the absence of Paco Belmonte, president of a FC Cartagena who also did not send any representative to such an important act.