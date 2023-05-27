With the votes in favor of the government team (PSOE, UYD and IU) and Vox, and the abstention of the PP, the extraordinary plenary session held yesterday at noon initially approved the modification of the urban plan so that the municipality houses new industrial land on a piece of land from the area of ​​Casablanca, next to the A-33 motorway. There, the creation of a logistics park to be developed by the promoter Hispavima SL is planned.

The mayor of Abarán, Jesús Gómez, stressed the importance of a “vital project through which the future of our municipality passes and that will be promoted by Hispavima, an absolutely solvent company with proven credibility”. After thanking the General Directorate for the Environment for the efforts made, the councilor explained that “the next step is the presentation of the urbanization project and its approval by the General Directorate for Land Planning and Architecture.”

The PP, which was in favor of industrial development, blamed the socialist government team for “the 24 hours that we have had to read endless documents, so it is not ethical and moral conduct,” argued David Pérez, who proposed, unsuccessfully, to leave the matter on the table “until the Secretariat gives legality to it.” In this sense, the municipal secretary clarified that “my report is only for procedural purposes.” The modification has the favorable reports of Intervention and the municipal architect.

See also Yuya and Siddhartha join the list of couples with a wide age difference The project, on an area of ​​712,000 square meters, provides for the creation of 1,800 jobs

Despite the fact that the urban agreement was signed on February 28, 2005, it was not until September 30, 2021 when it was approved by the Abarán City Council. The urbanization works, carried out by Hispavima SL as owner of the land and at a cost of 17,285,000 euros, will last eight years, and the project will become a large logistics facility with sixteen building plots ranging from 14,562 square meters up to 97,927 square meters, to the west of the A-33 highway, on an area of ​​712,075 square meters.

The City Council will be transferred 258,563 square meters in areas for free spaces, equipment, urban services and a parking area, in addition to a plot of 30,548 meters, 10% of the use. Once the works are finished, around 1,800 direct and indirect jobs will be created, according to the government team, and the City Council “will obtain 541,000 euros per year from construction taxes, IBI, vehicle circulation and special use of the public domain for vehicle entry, “they added from the mayor’s office.