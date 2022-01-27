Hispanics have turned the extraordinary into routine. This Friday, against Denmark (18:00), they will play a European semi-final for the sixth consecutive edition. In total, it will be the 21st time that Spain has played the penultimate round of a tournament. That is: European, World and Olympic Games. Yesterday, Wednesday, they arrived in Budapestthe venue where the final phase will be held, and just the day that marks the two-year anniversary of Spain’s last continental conquest with its triumph in the 2020 European final against Croatia. Now, he aspires to a third consecutive title that only Sweden achieved (1998, 2000 and 2002, date of his last European conquest) and, in addition, it would be the fourth final in a row in the tournament, since Spain lost that of 2016.

In this appointment of Slovakia and Hungary, with a great generational change and with important casualties due to physical problems (such as that of the Dujshebaev brothers), Spain will fight again for the medals and in the continental event nobody has more (eight), and it will be like that after this edition, since the maximum persecutor, Denmark, has six. It will be the tenth semifinal of Spain in this tournament, having overcome six of them (including the last three) and the aforementioned eight medals (Only in 2012 did he run out of metal having reached the semi-finals).

Total, the balance of Hispanics in the 20 semifinals played throughout its history is eight wins and twelve losses, and only in four of them did he not manage to hang a medal (sum 16 in his history). Four golds, four silvers and eight bronzes are all the medals that Spain has in its record. Now, in Budapest, he aspires to one more, and he will have two opportunities to do so: in the final or, if he falls this Friday, on Sunday in third and fourth place. An always competitive Selection.