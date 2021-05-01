Spain (13 + 14): Gonzalo Pérez (1); Rivera (5.1p), Entrerríos, Marchán (2), Maqueda (1), Izquierdo (1), Solé (2) -starting seven-; Corrales (ps); Guardiola (5), Cañellas (3.1p), Fernández (2), Balaguer (2), Sarmiento (1), Gubindo (1), Morros (1) and Martínez Lobato,

Slovakia (10 + 11): Zernovic, Kalafut (7), Tomas Urban (5), Machac (1), Prokop (1), Duris (1), Paul -starting seven- Hruscak (2), Recicar, Briatka (1), Lucas Urban (3)

Partials every 5 minutes: 1-3, 3-4, 5-6, 7-6, 11-7, 13-10-break- 15-13, 17-13, 19-14, 21-16, 25-18, 27-21 – final-

Referees: Daniel Freitas and Cesar Carvalho (POR). They excluded the local Maqueda and the visitors Tomas Urban, Lukas Urban and Kalafut

Basketball court: Match corresponding to the second day of the EHF Euro Cup 2022, which was postponed in November due to the inability of the Slovak team to fly to Spain due to harsh health restrictions, played at the Pla de l’Arc de Llíria (Valencia) pavilion against 500 spectators ..