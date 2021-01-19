Jordi Ribera, the Spanish coachsaid before decisive match against Tunisia that Spain was “lacking the fluidity of the last European” during this World Cup. An explanation may be that the players, already veterans, They are a year older than then, and that some of them have even extended their retirement a season to be able to be in the Olympic Games, as is the case of Raúl Entrerríos. But it is an easy theory. Actually yes Hispanics have saved this first round it has been precisely because they have made up for the lack of spark with experience. Raúl himself, at almost 40 years old, has pulled the car in delicate situations before Brazil and Poland. That congestion in the game and in the resolution, which has also been combined with moments of lucidity, is surely more related to the irregular preparation of the team due to the pandemic and the storm Filomena, which have only allowed the dispute of a previous match against Croatia and that they have altered trips and training more than necessary.

Even so, The National Team has passed the first phase undefeated and with the feeling of growth, as if these first three games, two of them of extreme suffering, had served to finish assembling the pieces. Spain finally regained ease against anarchic Tunisia in a decisive clash where he needed at least the draw to access the main round. Not only has he achieved the goal, but he is classified with your most comfortable marker (36-30) and as the first of her group. The only drawback is in that initial equalizer against Brazil, which forces them to pass with three points instead of four. Trips creep, but the important thing is that Hispanics already flowThey start to pick up the pace, and there is still a World Cup ahead. It’s more: there is a World Cup and there are Games. Two golden bullets on the horizon a dazzling generation.