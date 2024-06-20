Texas.- The authorities in League City, Texasare investigating as homicide in case of Giselle Tapia Salazara Hispanic woman and mother of four childrenwhose body was found hanging of a dock last May 31.

Initially Qualified as suicideresearchers now They believe his death was murder. meticulously disguised.

Giselle Tapia Salazar, 30 years oldwas discovered near a boat in which she lived with her boyfriend, James Hart. The police suspect she was murdered before tied to the dockindicating that his body was intentionally positioned to simulate suicide.

This revelation has dramatically changed the course of the investigation, with authorities identifying two persons of interest in connection with the case.

In this place they found the body. Photo published by media.

James Hartdeeply affected by the death of Tapia Salazar, denied any involvement on the incident during an interview with KHOU.

“This is the worst thing that has happened to me. It feels like a nightmare you can’t wake up from. I had nothing to do with it and never would have had anything to do with it. He loved Giselle more than anything in the world. We were together 24/7. “I want justice for Giselle and me,” Hart said.

The situation is further complicated by the discovery that surveillance cameras close to the scene of the incident had been manipulated.

One of the cameras was turned off, while another was intentionally turned in another direction, which has added more suspicions about evidence tampering in the area.

A neighbor was the one who found Tapia Salazar’s body partially submerged in the water, noting that his arm was in an unusual position, which increased doubts about the nature of his death.

This alarming finding led the police to deepen the investigation, discarding the initial theory of suicide.

League City police reported that James Hart showed great distress when informed of the discovery and initially refused to get out of his boat.

Additionally, Hart told detectives that on the day of Tapia Salazar’s disappearance, she had left her room to go to the bathroom and never returned.