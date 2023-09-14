What’s the connection between a makeup expert with millions of followers on TikTok and an author with a loyal group of readers on Wattpad? Or a fast food delivery driver who livestreams her adventures and a personal trainer who led thousands of people in daily exercises during the pandemic? They are all content creators, a broad term that includes hedonists, millionaires, anarchists, vegans, mothers of triplets, travelers and many more.

According to a Citibank report, the global value of this industry exceeds $58 billion and is estimated to reach $72 billion by 2024. To put it in perspective, this is more than the annual gross domestic product (GDP) of some small countries. According to the 2020 Census, young people of Hispanic origin in 2020 They represented a quarter of all children under the age of 18 in the United States.

Influencers on social networks have revolutionized the way of connecting with the audience. According to a Nielsen report, 69% of Hispanics in the United States use social networks, 97% of Hispanic households own a smartphone and Hispanic consumers spend more than 27 hours a week using applications and browsing the Internet on their mobile phones. Influencers with large followings on platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and TikTok have the power to influence the behavior and purchasing decisions of their audience. Some of the most popular influencers in the world, such as MrBeastthey even dub much of their content into Spanish to reach those whose primary language is not English.

Latest Mr Beast videos, dubbed into Spanish.

One of the most popular Hispanic influencers is Lele Pons, a Venezuelan-American with more than 53 million followers on instagram and 18 million subscribers in Youtube. In February 2017, she became a brand ambassador for the cosmetics giant, CoverGirland featured CoverGirl products in a series of Youtube videos where she shared her beauty routine. Her captivating videos racked up millions of views, increasing brand awareness for CoverGirl.

“I am excited to partner with EyeBuyDirect as their brand ambassador!” Pons said in the company press release. “As my community has grown, I feel very fortunate to have a platform and understand the importance of using it to empower my followers to live authentically,” he added.

After achieving great success promoting products, Lele decided he wanted to use his influence and platform to do something more. As a child, she had to work hard to keep up with school due to her dyslexia and attention deficit disorder. That opportunity arose when former first lady Michelle Obama, seeking to reach the enormous audience of young people who followed Pons, invited her to the White House to help motivate students to apply to college.

The charming Lele’s first novelbased on her own experiences with the ups and downs of high school, is as funny as her popular videos, and earned an “Amazon Teacher’s Pick” recommendation, a selection of incredible books to give young people a lifelong reading hobby.

Another popular influencer is Sweet candy, born in Mexico and raised in Southern California. She is a podcaster and beauty and wellness blogger with over two million subscribers on Youtube and another million followers on instagram. A campaign that really had an impact was the collaboration between Dulce Candy and Neutrogena. In a captivating series of YouTube videos, Candy presented her personal care routine using Neutrogena products. The result? More than a million views with everyone talking about Neutrogena.

An Iraq war veteran, Dulce Candy joined a group of 10 YouTube stars in 2016 at a meeting with Pope Francis to discuss how digital creators can leverage their influence to promote tolerance and empathy on social media.

Candy was hugely successful as a makeup product mogul, but like Lele Pons, she wanted to help young Latinas. This mother of two, lifestyle content creator and meditation instructor, she decided to create Sweet Soula mental wellness company with the mission of helping millennial Latina women.

“There is nothing more exciting than watching a young woman rise to become the best version of herself,” Dulce writes on her website. “That incredible moment of self-realization is what drives everything I do. From inspiring young Latinas to dream big, to sharing practical steps on the path to success, it is a true honor for me to use my knowledge and talents to elevate others towards a more fulfilling life,” she adds.

The complexities of social content have changed, Candy said in an interview with tubefilter, a platform dedicated to the content creator economy. “The most important thing is to maintain the interest, support and trust of a growing audience,” she said.

“It really doesn’t matter how many followers you have, what matters is that you have a community that is active, that generates conversation,” says Marta Alonso, from the communication consultancy LLYC in the United States.

Digital communities play an important role in providing answers, inspiration and support to their participants. For this new type of influencer, authenticity is paramount. It is the social capital that develops and maintains the bond they have with their followers, and it cannot be faked. Behind all the beautiful images and happy messages, influencers are normal people, with all the worries, fears and doubts that we all have.