The Hispanic Caucus of the United States Congress (CHC) requested this Tuesday the Government of Joe Biden to launch an investigation against the Texas Department of Security (DPS) for separating migrant families at the border with Mexico.

In a letter addressed to the United States Attorney General, Merrick Garland, and to the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, Congressional Caucus members have called for action to stop family separations, after DPS acknowledged that they have detained migrant men traveling with their wives and children.

The letter is signed by all CHC members who represent Texas in Congress and by the group’s entire Executive Board, among others.

Migrant rights advocates reported earlier this month that at least 26 parents, most of them Venezuelans, had been detained by DPS agents on trespassing charges, while the mothers and children were turned over to authorities. migratory

southern border of the United States See also Aleksandr Lukashenko: what is known about the state of health of the President of Belarus

DPS spokesman Travis Considine acknowledged to the Houston Chronicle that the agency arrested parents traveling with their families. The arrests came as part of Operation Lone Star, launched by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, in March 2021.

In the letter, the Democratic legislators said that the arrests of the parents “appear to be an attempt to reinvent the cruel and unpopular policies” of the government of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) by Abbott. The separation of families has been a measure widely criticized by human rights defenders since in 2018 the Administration of then-President Trump imposed the “zero tolerance” plan that alienated thousands of fathers and mothers from their children, who were sent alone to shelters.

In this sense, the members of the CHC emphasized that the arrests of migrants are “a flagrant contradiction.” with the Biden Administration’s efforts to keep migrant families together, so they called for immediate action.



Hispanic congressmen also criticized the buoys installed by the Abbott government in the Rio Grande. While they applauded the Justice Department’s legal action against Texas for this reason, they warned that “more must be done.”

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO