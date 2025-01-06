The Scipios left more than fifteen politicians and soldiers in the Republic

The greatest enemy of the unfortunate Carthage was not only Rome, but a family with many names and a single surname: Scipio. The numbers corroborate it: this lineage of the famous Gens Cornelia contributed 15 politicians and soldiers to the Republic. The curse was…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only