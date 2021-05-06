The controversy surrounding the hiring of a company with no antecedents in the medical sector to be in charge of performing antigen and PCR tests on those who enter the Ezeiza airport keep climbing as the days go by. The scandal led to the decision of Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 to separate Labpax, the firm in question, and appoint Stamboulian Servicios de Salud in charge of the tests as of May 15.

Labpax, who took care of the tests until now, was superseded by AA 2000 After it was targeted after a journalistic investigation in which it was revealed that two monotax payers are listed as owners of the company who are registered in the lowest category. The company did not exist until a few months ago, and the calculation is that from the $ 2,500 per day that he charged for each antigen test, he generated a total turnover of about $ 5 million per day, according to the newspaper The nation.

As he could know Clarion from industry sources, Labpax was chosen from a series of health companies that offered the service for charging the lowest price in the market, on average 52% less than other firms who ran. Due to a matter of time, and in view of the need to speed up testing, the appointment was not made through a tender, but rather from comparing the different prices of each of the candidates.

In the document in which the contractual link was closed, it stands out that the price of $ 2,500 for each antigen test was below the average, which was $ 5,200, and it is highlighted that there were other laboratories that charged $ 8,000 for the service.

The decision of Appointing the company came after the national government decided to suspend flights to Brazil, Chile and Mexico at the end of March and, within the framework of the arrival of the second wave of infections, it decided the obligatory nature of the tests of those who arrived at Ezeiza, and that new strains of Covid-19 were known.

LabPax was created in December, but began operating in March, after signing a contract with the San Lázaro Educational Foundation, which depends on Aeropuertos Argentina 2000, and which received 15% of the total value of the swabs, which were destined for the Ezeiza Hospital.

Medical care at Ezeiza and Aeroparque, the two main airports in the country, has been in charge of Sanity Care Group for years, a company run by Marcos Aguirre and from which he decided to create Labpax. As owners of that firm are Paola Perillo Orellana and Laura Cáceres, two monotributistas who are in the lowest category of the AFIP.

From the revelation of the scandal around the swabs, of which there was also doubt about its validity, from Airports Argentina 2000 it was decided to start an audit “in which an in-depth investigation will be carried out to determine the responsibilities and the quality and technical certification of the testing processes “, they affirmed from the company.

But at the same time, the decision was made to hire Stamboulian, who will take over the service from next week. “It has been carrying out a general analysis of the operation to understand its size, and is working on the transition in order to ensure the continuity of the service for passengers and comply with the regulations established by the National Government,” was reported from AA2000 on the contracting of the medical services company. It was also agreed that the “same prices that were previously paid” will be maintained. That is, $ 2,500 for the antigen and $ 4,000 for the PCR.

The Justice initiated an investigation as a result of the knowledge of the irregularities and after a complaint that was presented by the Ministry of Health itself. The file is in charge of the judge of Lomas de Zamora, Luis Armella, who subrogates the federal court number 1.

In parallel, from court 2, also in charge of Armella, At least four raids were carried out simultaneously on Wednesday related to the irregularities reported about the company in charge of carrying out the covid-19 diagnostic swabs to passengers who arrive in the country through the Ezeiza international airport. One of the operations was carried out at that air station.