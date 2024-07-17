Hisenseleader in electronics, presents all the new products for 2024, focusing on new TV models and to ensure viewers the best visual experience. In particular, great attention is paid to both sports enthusiasts and video gamers. For these latter users, there are specific recommended models, in order to satisfy their needs, such as the U7 and E7 PRO models ranging from 55 and 100 inches.

The new Hisense TVs are based on the Mini-LED technology for a better definitionsuitable to ensure spectators of Euro 2024 a great definition and a best dive in the competition matches. The company also boasts a large growth in the global market with over 6 million shipments. A very respectable result for what is the second world producer of TVs and which never ceases to amaze its buyers with new models with new technologies, which allow for better light, better color and better sound. All with an excellent quality-price ratio.

Space also for new technologies such as the VIDAA operating system, AirPlay, Hands-Free Voice Control for voice control and sustainable functions to ensure respect for the environment both in terms of hardware (remote control that recharges with solar energy) and software (Energy Saving Mode).

Mini-Led technology for a cutting-edge TV

The new televisions from the well-known household appliance brand use a Mini-Led technology. What is it about? We are talking, precisely, of small LEDs that allow for increased brightness and better contrast. In short, a greater definition that can convince buyers, especially enthusiasts of sports and videogamesto prefer the aforementioned brand to the detriment of the competition. For example, for those who watch football, a recommended model is the U7 (available in 55, 65, 75 and 100 inches), while for gamers there is the E7 PRO model in 55, 65, 75, 85 and 100 inches.

There difference with traditional LED TVs is due to the fact that the Mini-LEDs produce deeper blacks with such small backlight areas that they allow for better image control. Sizes range from 32 to 110 inches. There are various models on the market and they include all the main technologies: Smart TV entry-level (available in 32 and 40-inch versions), UHD (available in 43, 55, 58, 65, 75 and 85-inch versions), QLED (from 43 to 100 inches), Mini-LED ULED (available in 50, 55, 65, 75, 85, 98 and 100-inch versions) and then UX (available in 65 and 85 inches).

Other Sustainable Technologies and Second Place in Q1 2024

Other technologies present in the new Hisense models are: the VIDAA operating systemincluding new features. Among these we have: AirPlay and screen or content sharing and Hands-Free Voice Control which allows for better voice control using your remote control. In addition, for a better sustainability a new feature has been introduced for the UXN, U8N, U7N and 100” E7N PRO models Rechargeable solar powered remote controlprecisely, with sunlight or lamps. Another themed function is the Energy saving modethat is, reducing the device’s energy consumption by adjusting it to lower brightness levels.

Hisense boasts in the first quarter of 2024 well 6.32 million units in global shipments and is positioned at second place in the worldas far as the latter is concerned. The company also holds the first place for shipments of 100-inch TVs in 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, in addition to being the world’s second largest television manufacturer. In terms of volume share, we can list the following data: Hisense’s global TV shipments in Q1 2024 at 13.6%with a global turnover share of 12.1%. All these data were provided by the leading international market research institute Omdia.