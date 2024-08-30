Hisense announced a global partnership with the highly anticipated role-playing game Black Myth: Wukong. This collaboration marks a major step forward in the gaming world for the Chinese company, which offers gamers a personalized visual and audio experience.

The partnership takes shape in an exclusive picture mode, called “Black Myth: Wukong,” available on select 2024 Hisense TV models. This mode has been developed to optimize the game’s visual quality, offering more vivid colors, richer details, and a significant improvement in darker scenes.

In collaboration with Dolby, the “Black Myth: Wukong” mode also provides an immersive audio experience, perfectly suited to the game’s sound design. From epic battles to quieter moments of exploration, players will be surrounded by high-quality audio that will transport them to the heart of the action.

“Black Myth: Wukong” Mode on Hisense TVs

Hisense TVs recommended for playing Black Myth: Wukong, such as the U7 Mini-LED ULED and QLED E7 PRO series, are equipped with cutting-edge technologies that ensure smooth and responsive gameplay. With a 144Hz gaming mode and a refresh rate of up to 240Hz, motion blur is eliminated, delivering sharp images even in the most fast-paced scenes.

The “Black Myth: Wukong” picture mode is available on Hisense TVs belonging to the UX, U8N, U7N, E7N PRO, Q7N and S7N series of 2024. These are TVs that use different panel technologies to deliver optimal visual performance:

UX Series : This flagship series uses ULED X technology, which combines Mini-LED with a 5000+ zone backlight control system, delivering exceptional contrast and high brightness.

: This flagship series uses ULED X technology, which combines Mini-LED with a 5000+ zone backlight control system, delivering exceptional contrast and high brightness. U8N and U7N Series : These series use ULED Mini-LED technology, which offers precise backlight control for deep blacks and wide dynamic range.

: These series use ULED Mini-LED technology, which offers precise backlight control for deep blacks and wide dynamic range. E7N PRO Series: This series uses QLED technology, which offers vivid colors and a wide color gamut through the use of Quantum Dots.

Q7N and S7N Series: These series use traditional LCD panels, but still offer good picture quality and satisfactory gaming performance.

Hisense, among other things, is one of those Chinese manufacturers that are putting pressure on Samsung in the premium TV sector, where MiniLED TVs are now outselling OLEDs.