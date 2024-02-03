Chinese home appliance multinational Hisense maintained its second place in the global ranking for TV shipments in 2023, reaching a shipment volume of 25.9 million for 2023 in global markets, according to the 2023 Global Distribution Monthly Report. televisions from the market research institute AVC Revo. Hisense has been the only brand that has continued to grow over the past six years among the top 5 TV brands in the world. A sign of a market that is changing, as explained by Gianluca Di Pietro, CEO of Hisense Italia. “In the current TV market there is a very sharp slowdown of the historic Japanese brands, in favor of the Chinese ones which are dominating the main world markets. And of all Hisense is the one that has started to reap the fruits of long work first, thanks to greater awareness of business management and product development in the world. For example, Hisense is the only Chinese brand to have a proprietary operating system on its TVs, Vidaa, which guarantees excellent synchronization between hardware and software” .

Hisense, which also makes home appliances, is expanding its globalization strategy and optimizing its global footprint by operating 34 industrial plants, 25 R&D centers and 66 companies overseas. In some markets, such as South Africa, Hisense is the market leader. Over the past year, Hisense's overseas market shipment increased by 12.4% and saw an acceleration of shipments to North American and European markets, achieving double-digit growth. In Italy, the brand is third in the sector in terms of turnover. “This is also thanks to the work done on online commerce, which began even before it exploded with the 2020 pandemic”, says Di Pietro. “Another reason is to be found in the fact that Hisense's priority is to put products on the market with an advantageous quality-price ratio, which manage to satisfy current technological trends.”

In early January, Hisense attended CES 2024 with its upcoming products, including its ULED X and Laser TVs. The company has won over 30 innovation awards, and has secured successful commercial deals especially in the sports field. It will be the official sponsor of the 2024 UEFA Cup, focusing on a very demanding segment of consumers in terms of home screens. “Although the economic situation is not very easy, and the prices of consumer technology are rising, it is thanks to the expertise and relationship with local realities of a global company like Hisense that a consumer can have a TV with important technological content at more accessible prices”, says Di Pietro.