Hisense officially enters the Italian market thanks to the opening of the new division in Italy: Small Domestic Appliance (SDA). Globally, the company already has a strong foundation that has developed over the years into a leading force in consumer electronics and home appliances. As if that wasn’t enough, the company wants to expand its market, promising to think not only of the great products already in circulation, but also of all the much smaller ones that are now part of the user’s everyday life. The goal is precisely to expand its portfolio, allowing a greater choice on the part of the customer.

Users’ consumption will be taken into greater consideration, as well as their needs, and the Chinese company will try in every possible way to ensure a complete shopping experience, with continuous support to the needs. You will see a unique collaboration between retail and online sales, to see a 2023 full of surprises. The decision to open the new Italian division was made later the acquisition of Gorenje: a brand with over 70 years of experience in the technology sector.

Hisense aims to make life better for the consumer, starting with the purchase

Improving life also means carrying improvements also on a technological level and all this can already be found in the various product categories available. An example are cordless vacuum cleaners which promise high efficiency for greater autonomy. In addition, equipped with a noise canceling system, they will not bother anyone lounging around the house or your neighbors.

The new division will see a fully customized work team, whose goal is to constantly grow for represent future development prospects of this Business Unit. Inside we see figures like Marco Muci, Product Manager for the Home Appliances market of Hisense Italia since 2019, and Luca Zanin, SDA & AC Sales Manager Retail Channel.

Gianluca Di Pietro, CEO of Hisense Italiacomments on the opening of the Business Unit: “We are extremely proud to announce this important news for the Italian panorama. The opening of the SDA division represents a significant step forward in our vision of the future and for the positioning of our company on a national level. In line with our DNA, also for this new Business Unit the objective will be to offer the final consumer products of high quality, but always maintaining an extremely competitive price. “