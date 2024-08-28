To fully enjoy the latest video games of the moment, such as Black Myth: Wukong, you need to have a TV with the right quality/price ratio. In light of this, Amazon has thought it best to offer you the Hisense Mini-LED 4K TV (model 55U72NQ) on offer at all-time low with an excellent 14% offallowing you to save 100 euros compared to the lowest price seen recently. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
The Hisense TV (model 55U72NQ) is available on Amazon for only 599.99 euroscompared to the 699 euros of the lowest price seen recently. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free delivery to your home.
The main features of the Hisense Mini-LED 4K TV
THE 55 inches diagonal of this TV are more than enough to enjoy movies, TV series and of course video games to the fullest, without any compromise in terms of quality. Thanks to the HDMI ports on the back, you will be able to connect the new generation consoles such as PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series Xthus being able to play the latest titles.
Nothing to say about the sound department thanks to the support Dolby Vision IQwhich allows you to have a sound of absolute quality. The TV features theAlexa integrationAmazon’s voice assistant, which allows you to use your voice as a complete replacement for the physical remote control.
#Hisense #MiniLED #55U72NQ #Hits #AllTime #Amazon #Italy
Leave a Reply