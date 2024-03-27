If you are looking for a washing machine at special pricein Coppel.com the lHisense double tub washing machine of 11 kilogramsmodel WSA1102PCN1 is at a 20% discount, dropping to the price of $3,999 Mexican pesosFurthermore, you can pay it with your store credit. Next, we tell you the characteristics of this item and what the payments would be like if you purchased it on credit.

It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, March 27, could change depending on its validity on Coppel.com, and this special price is exclusive in the official Coppel online store..

In a price comparison with the Elektra online store, this Hisense wash is $4,959 Mexican pesos and at Walmart it is $4,599.00 Mexican pesos, so it is cheaper at Coppel online.





Features of the 11 kilogram double tub Hisense washing machine

Washing capacity: 11 kg

Control panel: manual

It includes the functions of washing and spinning at the same time, as well as a fill selector and lint trap filter. Its engine is 1350 revolutions per minute.

It has top access, which makes it easy to insert and remove whatever you are washing. Their lids are made of semi-transparent plastic, which allows you to preview the process.

Integrates a drain hose

For more information

How to buy the Hisense double tub washing machine at a special price at Coppel online?

The Hisense double tub washing machine, 11 kilos for $3,999 Mexican pesos, you can buy it directly for cash in the online store by giving CLICK HEREHowever, it can also be purchased on credit with the departmental card that gives you the option of paying it in up to 24 biweekly payments of $219 Mexican pesos (this will depend on the status of your credit). Next, we tell you how to buy at the Coppel store online on credit or cash.

How to buy online with Coppel credit? Step by Step

First you must become a digital client, and for this you have to access Coppel.com and click to log in, and then create an account, where it will ask you to fill out a form: Name, gender, email, cell phone number and a password.

Subsequently, to validate your account, you will receive an email or cell phone, depending on how you registered, and it will ask you to link it with your customer number, which is found on the front of your card or account statement; For this step, you need to log in from the home page and go to the “Personal information” section where you will place it.

If you are already a digital customer, you are ready to purchase online with your Coppel credit:

Step 1: When you choose what you want to purchase, you add it to the cart and in the “Review Cart” section you can make a final selection of products.

Step 2: Choose the delivery method, it can be in a physical store or home

Step 3: Among the payment methods are: credit card, debit card, Paypal, Visa Checkoit or Coppel Credit. Here you will have to enter your customer number, date of birth or fingerprint.

Step 4: Choose the payment term

Step 5: Verify data, order, payment method and CLICK THE CONFIRM PURCHASE BUTTON (This will arrive in your email).

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.