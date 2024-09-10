Spotlight on Hisense to the new IFA 2024ready to get the public talking with products of the highest technical level and in some fields even pioneering. The new event is spread over four days (6-10 September), and from the first hours we could already notice many elements that can intrigue buyers. But what is it about in particular?

Smart is also seen in the kitchen

Among the first products of greatest importance we certainly have the Hi8 series hob, the new Hi8 and Hi9 ovens and the inevitable microwaves and mini ovens. The Beijing company has decided to give greater importance to the aesthetic aspect, as we know particularly fundamental in the perspective of a good “mimicry” with the kitchen. The main theme? Total Black!

These elements are particularly highlightable thanks to the Glow Slider fully integrated and hidden when not in use. We know by now that it minimal style has fully entered consumers’ homes, consequently Hisense wanted to pay attention to this type of detail with a new particularly refined design.

Among the most appreciated innovations we also have the technology “Car warm” with which it is possible to adjust in a way automatic the power of the hob and oven, by detecting the temperature of the pans. Just set the various modes (Warm, Boil, Fry, Simmer, Melt, Grill) to make even the most complicated dish a work of art even for the less experienced. The technology is used perfectly from the integration of the hoodit too automatically adjusted based on the hob settings, keeping the environment free of unwanted odors and fumes without the constant help of a human hand. The hood is also made of opaque glass capable of maintaining itself in optimal conditions even after years of use, resulting pleasant to the eye after prolonged use over time.

Not just cooking

The new series also includes Hi8 Dishwasherspacious and with 20% less consumption, as well as the dryer. Both equipped with the best features to allow constant silence even in moments of maximum effort, a lower environmental impact and optimization of water flows for the dishwasher and air for the dryer.

We are talking about a technology that at first glance could be frightening in terms of consumption, but Hisense certifies an efficiency A+++reassuring you of the continued use of all the features of the Hi8 and 9 Series, while still maintaining a light bill.

The new evolution in contact with refrigerators

The Smart Screen series of new refrigerators is presented with the same ideals and objectives already mentioned: lower consumption and maximum performance. Hisense appears with three products differentiated according to the needs of the consumer. They are the models: Cross door, French door And Side-by-Side.

In particular we focus on the Cross Door RF9X522equipped with a 21-inch screen, Antibacterial Guard and a water and ice dispenser. The refrigerator is especially suitable for large families, providing a total capacity of 577 liters. The risk of overloading it and damaging it is non-existent, allowing for considerable practicality. The screen is distinguished by the possibility of connecting it to a smartphone, uploading images or writing sentences and words.

In terms of hygiene, the refrigerator is certainly the place where you need to maintain a certain amount of care, but here the Antibacterial Guard comes to the rescue, eliminating 99.9% of bacteria and keeping the whole family safe. Especially children!

Also worth mentioning are the models Bottom mount RB5K330 And Bottom mount RB51250the first with elegant and sinuous lines. The model is also protected by antibacterial technology, but completely customizable so as to add or remove units if necessary and if space is limited. It is worth highlighting the greater efficiency of the cold cycle. The last model presented is a refrigerator “in a box“, equipped with the same features but naturally smaller and suitable to fit into any kitchen.

Hisense also aims at gaming, with Xbox

Earlier this year, Hisense implemented a policy of rapprochement with Microsoftintegrating its powerful laser technology in the gaming field. Right at IFA, in fact, a stand was set up dedicated in particular to the user experience towards Xbox gaming, with the proof of the 4K C2 mini laser projector while playing “Sea of ​​Thieves”. Sailing the seas you can test the mini (but large) projector first hand and take advantage of the implementation of Auto Low Latency and MEMC technology for a smooth gaming session without a hint of lag between console and projector. Not just gaming though, IMAX and Dolby Vision certifications also mean watching a movie will never be the same again.

Soundbar for total immersion

Hisense concludes the catalog with the latest generation of high-performance soundbars, an essential treat for every cinephile or gamer. Recently exploded in popularity, they have been reconceived in such a way as to represent the top of the range between the competition and the home theater revolution through three models presented: Hisense HT Saturn, Hisense AX5125H, Hisense HS3100 And HS5100.

They don’t fear competition

As we have seen, Hisense has tried to give its best in the development of its products, making its way and acquiring ever greater market shares and appreciation. Critics have also appreciated the constant goals that they manage to reach every year, even with the recent victory of theEISA Awards.