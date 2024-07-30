The QLED technology In high-resolution televisions it has become a constant if what you want is to enjoy a high-level entertainment experience.

That is why you should know that Amazon has an incredible alternative, it is the 65-inch Hisense QLED screen that is available for a limited time. limited to just $10,499.

This screen, belonging to the Q6N series, stands out for offering exceptional image quality. Its QLED technology, combined with the 4K resolutionprovides crisp, clear details, ideal for enjoying movies, video games and high-definition content. In addition, it is equipped with Quantum Dot Color technology, which offers a billion shades of intense color, ensuring that every frame is rich, vibrant and true to life.

The Hisense Q6N also includes the Google TV platform, that centralizes all your entertainment in one place. This system offers personalized recommendations and access to a wide variety of streaming applications such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+among other.

If you are interested in the Hisense screen, click here. CLICK HERE in this link.

For a complete experience, the screen features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmoswhich transform your TV into a powerful entertainment system, similar to having cinematic sound in your home. In addition, the Hisense 4K quality is enhanced by its AI image processor, which adjusts lower resolution content to be displayed in the best possible way. closest form to 4Kturning the ordinary into an extraordinary visual experience.

In short, the Hisense 65-inch QLED with Alexa and Google TV Not only does it offer high-end picture and sound quality, but it also presents itself as an affordable option thanks to its super price on Amazon.