The manga artist Hisaya Nakajoauthor of Hana-Kimi, died at the age of 50 last October 12 at 8.52 pm due to a heart problem. Nakajo was born in Osaka on September 12, 1973. She won theHakusensha Athena Newcomers Awards in 1993 for his manga Manatsu no Hanzaisha. His first notable manga serialization was Heart no Kajitsu, which debuted in the magazine Hana to Yume Of Hakusensha in 1994.

In 1996, Nakajo launched his decisive work Hana Zakari no Kimi-tachi e (Hana-Kimi), published in the magazine Hana to Yume from 1996 to 2004. The manga inspired the 2007 live action television series and a second live action series starring Atsuko Maedamember of the idol group AKB48in 2011. In addition to the two television series, the manga also inspired a live action series in South Korea and a 2006 series in Taiwan.

Nakajo published a short continuation of the manga Hana-Kimi in 2011 and a special chapter in 2014. His last update to the series was Himitsu – Hana Zakari no Kimi-tachi And After Schoolwhich debuted in 2021.

Source: Hakusensha Street Anime News Network

News by Emanuele Manfredo