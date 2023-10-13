His wife reported him sick at work at the sports center in early June, but in reality her husband had been taken away by an arrest team after a police raid. The fitness instructor turned out to be one of seven suspects in a case of abuse of an underage girl. A few days later he was summarily dismissed. According to the subdistrict court judge, this is wrong: the man now receives more than 23,000 euros in compensation.

#wife #reports #sick #employer #finds #grapevine #man #arrest #team