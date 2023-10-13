His wife reported him sick at work at the sports center in early June, but in reality her husband had been taken away by an arrest team after a police raid. The fitness instructor turned out to be one of seven suspects in a case of abuse of an underage girl. A few days later he was summarily dismissed. According to the subdistrict court judge, this is wrong: the man now receives more than 23,000 euros in compensation.
#wife #reports #sick #employer #finds #grapevine #man #arrest #team
Journey | Viivi Handolini’s family stays for almost free on their holidays – This is how the services work to shrink the travel budget
Couch surfing is an almost free way to stay and get to know local life. Viivi Handoli couchsurfs with her...