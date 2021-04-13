The saying goes: ‘Say it with flowers‘. What cannot be said in words may well be expressed through flowers.

What’s more, almost all romantic messages they can be related to some kind of flower. They are capable of creating a pleasant, romantic and magical atmosphere, which is why many turn to them to show what they feel to their partner.

The same was done by Miguel Ángel’s wife, a Twitter user who wanted to share her on the social network. romantic surprise that his wife would have prepared for him.

I was about to cry with this surprise that my wife gave me … pic.twitter.com/rtFXcpnqAD – 𝑴𝒊𝒈𝒖𝒆́𝒍 𝑨́𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒍 ® #siemprebombero (@ MigueI4ngeI) April 11, 2021

In principle, the thing promised: when Michelangelo arrived at his house, he found a path of rose petals.

As everyone knows, that can only mean a good thing; indeed, in the language of flowers, roses symbolize passion and sensuality, so it is easy to think about where the thing could go.

The “romantic” path of rose petals from his wife

The path went to the room, but it kept going.

However, it seems that the surprise was not as romantic as he had thought: the path of rose petals reaches the bathroom, an ideal environment to give free rein to love … Or to do other types of tasks, which is the ‘surprise ‘that his wife had prepared for him: a pile of dirty clothes to wash.

The end of the road. It was not a night of passion as he believed.

“I’ve been about to cry with this surprise that my wife has given me ”, wrote Miguel Ángel on the social network, where he has generated a multitude of reactions.

As expected, your post has gone viral, with more than 30 thousand ‘likes’, and there are already some who encourage him to ‘return’ the surprise to his wife. He, however, has already made it clear that he does not dare.

Source: La Vanguardia