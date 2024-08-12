The gossip of the Italian summer focuses on the alleged love between Chiara Ferragni and the entrepreneur Silvio Campara. Shedding light on the affair is Gabriele Parpiglia, a well-known gossip journalist, who revealed previously unpublished details about this liaison that promises to be explosive.

How did Chiara Ferragni and Silvio Campara meet? Their wife introduced them

Second Confusionthe relationship between Chiara and Silvio is not a simple friendship, but a series of unexpected events that also involved Campara’s wife, Giulia Luchi. The two women, in fact, met during a stay in Forte dei Marmi, linked by mutual friends. At that time, Chiara was going through the infamous “Pandoro-gate” and Giulia, in a gesture of female solidarity, would have offered her emotional and professional support, helping her to recover from the difficult period. A meeting that seemed innocent, but which over time took an unexpected turn.

The situation takes a turn in June when the entrepreneur, in the midst of a personal and professional crisis, sees in Chiara an escape from his stressful life. The spark ignites, and from that moment the relationship becomes more and more intense. But not without consequences.

The drama unfolds in Capri, where Chiara, perhaps too sure of herself, lets slip a compromising phrase: “I’ll take him”, showing intimate photos with Silvio. A confidence that does not go unnoticed and reaches the ears of his wife Giulia, unleashing a storm. A direct confrontation between the two women follows, in which Ferragni, instead of backing away, openly admits her interest in Silvio, causing inevitable tensions.

But the story doesn’t end there. Despite his attraction to Chiara, Silvio still seems attached to his family. Parpiglia reveals that the entrepreneur still has his personal effects in the homes he shares with his wife and their children, a sign of a bond that is not completely broken. This indecision leads to the sudden cancellation of the trip to Peru, scheduled for mid-August. A signal that suggests Silvio’s first doubts about the new relationship.

In the meantime, the story seems to have also affected the relationship between Chiara and Fedez. The rapper published a cryptic message on social media with strong words that many interpreted as a criticism of the management of the separation between him and Chiara:

“In the end it’s a competition to see who can hide shit under the carpet better. I’ve decided to shit on you in the living room.”

Between denials, confirmations and new developments, this story seems to have all the ingredients to become one of the most followed cases of the year.

