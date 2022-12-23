They got married in great secrecy on August 26, 2003 and only gave the news after a fateful yes in a press release on Ansa. A way of doing that even then was considered… of other times. Gianluca Vialli and Cathryn White-Cooper had met in London when he was at Chelsea and she, a former model of South African origins, was establishing herself as an interior decorator. The wedding theater had been Ashby Castle, in Northampton, a fairytale location that hosted the ceremony restricted to family members and closest friends. Gianluca was and is madly in love with that blonde who made his head spin from the first meeting, who forced him into an incessant courtship of four months, but in the end she said yes and made him a father twice, of Sofia and Olivia, now girls.

Since he landed on a free transfer at Chelsea in the summer of 1996, Vialli has never thought of returning to live in Italy. In Grumello Cremonese there is his family that he often visits, but London is the city where he has taken root. The house in the Chelsea district, in one of the crossroads of Fulham Road, became his headquarters, then the marriage, the birth of the girls who went to school across the Channel. Theirs is a family that lives far from the spotlight, unlike many former footballers who, despite the passing of the years, find a way to get people talking about them, not always in a positive way. Gianluca and Cathryn, on the other hand, have always been discreet and she doesn’t even have social profiles, neither on Twitter nor on Instagram. It’s the opposite of modern Wags, ready for anything to get noticed. Her date of birth is not even known, but it is known that she has a twin sister. Cathryn’s parents still live in South Africa which in the past was a Christmas holiday destination for the Vialli family. The last time was a year ago. Lady Vialli has never granted interviews and has been seen in public a few times, always next to her husband. One of her last was on the occasion of the “Facchetti” award received by Gianluca in February 2019. she That time she did not hold back her tears hearing him say that “the battle for the disease continues and I will not give up”.