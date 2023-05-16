David Hunter, a 76-year-old retiree, choked his wife Janice to help her stop suffering: she begged him

A shocking story involving an English couple of just over 70 years, who shared life for over 50. His name is David Hunter and is 76 years old. Her name, however, was Janice and she was 74 years old at the time she passed away forever. The woman died at the hands of her husband, who had decided to suffocate her with his bare hands to make her stop suffering. The woman was in fact suffering from a tumor and had begged him to help her die.

The story dates back to 2021when the story between a man and a woman who have loved each other practically all their lives, ended with the most tragic of epilogues.

Janicethis is the name of the 74-year-old woman who stars with her husband in this tragic story, had discovered some time before that she was suffering from a very serious form of cancer.

One of those cases, his, in which there was no escape.

After months of debilitating and tiring treatments, numerous operations on the face, hands, legs, for the woman the pain had become unbearable and started asking her husband, the love of her life, to help her stop feeling bad.

The requests over time they had become hysterical and more and more insistent, until the man decided to agree with his wife and help her.

David Hunter has it like this smothered his wife with his bare handsto then stuff himself with pills and call his brother to warn him of what had happened.

When help arrived at the house, the woman was not there nothing more to dowhile the man was taken to hospital to be detoxed.

David Hunter confessed

After he recovered, the authorities obviously have arrested the man accused of willful homicide of the woman.

Recently, after more than a year in prison, David Hunter returned to court for trial.

In front of the judge, he let himself go in a painful outburstduring which he told in detail the last days of his wife’s life and all the details on how he managed to put an end to his life.