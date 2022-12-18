Among the many messages of condolence and demonstrations of affection for Sinisa Mihajlovic, the most touching are those of his wife and daughters

Hundreds of condolence messages and demonstrations of affection have filled the web and social networks in the last few hours, since the news of the untimely death of Sinisa Mihajlovic. The most heartfelt, painful and moving were those written and published by his wife Arianna and the daughters of the former Serbian footballer and coach.

A absolutely dramatic weekend, what the world of Italian sport and beyond have just left behind. A few hours apart from each other, in fact, the news of the deaths of two great football and sports personalities and men spread: Sinisa Mihajlovic and Mario Sconcerti.

The first, Sinisa, passed away at the age of just 53, after having struggled for more than three years with a particularly aggressive form of leukemia. To give the announcement of his death, he thought about it wife Ariadnewith whom he had been married for over 20 years and with whom he gave birth to 5 splendid children.

Hours later, the woman wanted to return to social media with a clearer mind, as far as possible, with one poignant dedication to the one who was and always will be the love of her life.

When you are no longer part of me, I will cut out many little stars from your memory, then the sky will be so beautiful that the whole world will fall in love with the night ❤️

In another post, Arianna Rapaccioni made a promise in Sinisa:

Love, I promised you … I’ll take care of them, don’t worry. Our greatest masterpiece! We will never stop loving you ❤️

The words of Sinisa Mihajlovic’s daughters

Also heartbreaking are the memories that two daughters by Sinisa Mihajlovic, Virginia and Viktorija, wrote and shared publicly on their social profiles.

Virginia, who a little while ago had made the Serbian champion a grandfather for the first time, has published a series of shots that portray the beloved father in various happy moments of their existence. Apart from the last one, in which you can see the hands of the two shaking just before the Serbian left.

The post by is also poignant Victoriawho writes: