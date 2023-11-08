Martial arts master, actor and stunt man: goodbye to Pat E. Johnson. He had been in the Karate Kid films

He passed away at the age of 84 for undisclosed reasons Pat Johnson. The actor, stuntman and martial arts master, was best known for his role in Karate Kid, a film in which he also served as trainer of the other actors in the film. Two touching posts from his wife Sue and granddaughter Colleen announced his death.

Born in the Niagara Falls area of ​​New York in 1939, he began training in traditional Korean Tang Soo Do Moo Duk Kwan in 1963, while stationed in South Korea as a U.S. Army chaplain.

When he returned to the USA he began a collaboration with Chuck Norris, also a master of martial artsand merged his art with that of cinema.

In 1973, for example, he was part of the cast of the film The 3 of Operation Dragon with Bruce Lee. Pat Johnson acted as a stunt double and Karate coach.

From 1984 he then took part in 4 films of the saga Karate Kidworking alongside protagonists Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita.

Condolences on the death of Pat Johnson

The same Ralph Macchioon your account Instagramdedicated a thought to his deceased former colleague, recalling the filming times and defining him as a legend.

The death of the actor and teacher was announced by the niece Colleen and the wife Sue. The latter, in a heartbreaking post on social media, wrote: