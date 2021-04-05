D.he brutal break-in at the country estate of the former minister and Adidas manager Bernard Tapie on Easter Sunday night shocked France. President Emmanuel Macron called Tapie, suffering from cancer, to express his condolences and assure him of a full explanation. The four hooded burglars broke into the former mill in Combs-la-Ville near Fontainebleau during the night.

They beat Tapie with a baton and pulled his wife Dominique by the hair and tied her with cables. Both suffered bruises and bruises, especially in the head area. Tapie’s son Stéphane described the brutal scenes on the television channel BFM-TV. “They were lit with lamps and woken up, tied up and beaten,” he said.

The burglars stole jewelry, but were probably disappointed not to find any more valuables, which increased their aggressiveness. After the intruders escaped, the injured Dominique Tapie managed to loosen the shackles and alert a neighbor.

Bernard Tapie, who is already weakened by cancer treatment, is in shock. The town’s mayor, Guy Geoffroy, was appalled by the extreme violence of the burglars. The right-wing extremist Rassemblement National (RN) complained that no one could feel safe from the criminal gangs anymore.