Leganés presents worrying numbers outside Butarque. The pepineros are, so far this year, the thirteenth alien team, with only nine points harvested in nine games played. And it could be worse. In the last game of the year against Sporting, in The milln, drew thanks to a very, very doubtful penalty in 90 + 4 ‘. At the current rate, the Leganes It presents figures that they would not give to aspire to direct promotion positions. If they do not change their course as a visitor, the normal thing is that the Lega aspire, at most, to a place in the play-offs.

The numbers of the last seasons say it. Since the 2010-2011 campaign, only one team of the 20 that achieved direct promotion had less than 28 points away from home. It was Huesca, who last year accumulated only 22 points beyond their stadium, at an average of 1.04 points per game.

It is a very low average, but still better than the current one Leganes of Martí. The average for the Blue and Whites is point per game as a visitor. Following this rhythm, the Leganes would finish the course with 21 points added out of Butarque. Insufficient even in a low scoring campaign. Let’s not say for a normal pace course.

Far from the mean of the decade

Taking the last decade as a reference, the teams that achieved direct promotion had an average of 33.1 points away from home for those who rose as first classified (1.5 visitor points per game) and an average of 31.3 points (1.49 visitor points per game) in the case of those who did it as second classified. This is how the Leganes He was promoted to First in the 2015-2016 season.

The team then led by Asier Garitanor he made Butarque his bastion, but he also added excellent numbers beyond Avenida los Once Leones. He achieved a total of 31 points away and was the third best visitor of the season, only surpassed by Alavés and Córdoba.

So, if the Leganes I would like to match the pace of courses back, I would need to add, at least, 22 points of the 33 that remain for playing as a visitor, that is, accumulating something like seven victories and a draw in the next eleven games away from home. It is not impossible but it is complicated, very complicated.

The current high pace, another problem

These accounts have another negative reading for the Leganes if they are compared, not with the past context, but with the current one. Because this season is being historic in Second division for its extremely high pace in terms of the head.

Mallorca, Espanyol and Almería project a League to 90 points to achieve direct promotion and, although surely at the end of the championship his speed will slow down, the normal thing is that this is a highly demanding course in terms of points. Both at home and outside, a subject where the Leganes de Martí is still unable to measure up.