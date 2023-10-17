On his TikTok account, A young Mexican shared a video with his experience process the visa to enter the United States. According to him, after a few simple questions they approved the procedure. Throughout the recording, she reviewed what information they asked her for and how she responded to get it enabled without problems.

Within the world of social networks, one of the great purposes is usually to give advice. That was what the user Luiro Rojas did when he shared through his account, @luirorojas, the experience you had to obtain the document that will allow you to legally enter the US..

According to what he explained in the video, they only asked him five questions related to the purpose of his trip, his work, visits to North American territory and previous departures from Mexico. After those simple consultations, his visa was approved.

Visa questions for the United States

First of all, Rojas clarified that he processed the document in Mexico City. In the recording that he shared on TikTok, he expressed that The first thing the corresponding authority asked him was the reason for his trip to the United States.. In response, the young man stated that he intends to spend Christmas with his cousin and visit Disney, which has parks in Florida and California, with his partner.

The next query was much simpler and only had to do with documentation. After indicating that his cousin and his partner would be in the US with him, he asked for a copy of one of the visas. The third question was the one that required more precise information. After being questioned about his work, the young man responded accurately and recommended always using the following formula to provide information: “Degree + time (working there) + company / position.”

Finally, the two remaining questions asked if you had previously visited the United States and if you had ever left Mexico. To both questions she answered no and in a matter of minutes they confirmed that her visa was approved.