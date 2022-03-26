Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

A tragic crime witnessed today in Egypt, where a young man shot his uncle during a reconciliation session in the presence of their relatives.

According to the first investigations of the Egyptian security services, a permanent dispute over inheritance between a young man and his uncle led to a quarrel, during which the young man brought a firearm and shot his uncle during a reconciliation session between them.

Investigations indicated that on the day of the incident, a quarrel erupted between the two parties, which prompted the parents to hold a reconciliation session between them, but the accused brought an individual birdshot and shot his uncle and son, killing the first and the second injured. Despite attempts to rescue the dead man after he was taken to the hospital, these attempts were unsuccessful.

The accused tried to escape from the village, but the Egyptian security services succeeded in arresting him and referring him to the Egyptian Public Prosecution to conduct investigations with him.