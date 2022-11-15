Anyone who follows the drama around the The Mexican Soccer Team knows that many wanted “Chicharito” Hernández in the Tricolor, however, they did not call him up for the World Cup. But his adventure does not stop there, because now he would be in a league of streamers and talked about it with the dear Ibai.

Said league of streamers and soccer players called Kings League was put together by Gerard Piqué and Ibai has been in charge of promoting this proposal by the Spanish ex-soccer playerespecially since it has a team involved. Said personality spoke through Discord with Chicharito and said that he would like to have him as a striker.

It is worth emphasizing that the historical top scorer of the Mexican Soccer Team found this surreal fact, Well, it was noted that he has a lot of admiration for the Spanish personality who has a good number of fans in Latin America.

Source: Twitch

Let’s also not forget that the Los Angeles Galaxy player already tried at the time to make transmissions through Twitch and there he more or less takes it. He’s not the top star, but he’s got the audience for him. We have even seen that she spends on Saint Seiya collectible figures that are not cheap at all.

We also recommend: What is Ringcraft and why is Ibai complaining?

What is the Kings League? The real league of streamers where Chicharito would play

The Kings League is defined as a soccer league for streamers where the rules are very simple: quick matches, all on the same day as if it were a plains competition, with more access and it is open.

At the moment we only know that there are 12 teams and they are as follows (streamer involved/team)

Rivers–Pio

Spursito – Ray Barcelona

The Grefg – Saiyans FC

Gerard Romero – Jijantes FC

xBuyer – Xbuyer Team

Perxitaa – Los Troncos FC

DjMaRiio – Ultimate Móstoles

Juan Guarnizo – Annihilators

Kun Aguero – Kunisports

Ibai Llanos – Porcinos FC

Iker Casillas – 1K

Adri Contreras – The Neighborhood

The team where Chicharito could play would be Ibai’s, which is Porcinos FC, but, that will have to be seen with his agent because he has a contract with the MLS and we doubt that they will let him go to Spain.

On the other hand, this league of streamers is certainly amateur, because it invites everyone who can travel to Barcelona and who is of legal age to participate. They call those interested to send a video with their skills and fill out a form.

This is a very interesting proposal and we will see if more personalities come to participate in this activity. What do you think about the idea? We would like to know your opinion in the comments section. You can also contact us through discord, Twitter Y Facebook.