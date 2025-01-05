With the rise of dating applications, more and more people decide to try their luck and start looking for love on applications like Tinder. The advantages are obvious: an entire catalog of people adapted to the user’s tastes and willing to get to know them. However, not everything is so pretty, and when it comes to taking the step and meeting in person, the situation can become uncomfortable.

This is what happened to the TikTok user @teresalopezcerdan, who shared on his social networks his unusual experience during an online date. In a video that has reached millions of views, the young woman explains that the date took place on a Sunday afternoon at a drive-in movie theater, and the meeting began promisingly, “but quickly became uncomfortable.”

The young woman explains how her companion did not stop talking during the film, sharing personal anecdotes, such as details about her cousin’s communion and stories about her ex-girlfriends, without showing interest in whether she wanted to participate in the conversation. «He told me about his cousin’s communion. He told me everything he had done at his cousin’s communion. He didn’t leave any details. “He wouldn’t shut up”he points out.

Unrequited physical approach

Unrequited physical approach

Afterwards, Teresa recounts how her date even started talking about her past relationships. The young woman felt reduced to a mere listener, without the opportunity to participate in the conversation. "I was nothing more than a human being in front of him with two ears," she says frustrated.









The discomfort intensified when, during the movie (which was horror), the young man attempted a physical approach. At the first scare in the movie, he placed his hand on Teresa’s leg, offering her his arm in case she got scared. Teresa’s reaction was one of immobility and silent rejection: «I didn’t move a musclebecause I thought that every time I’m afraid it’s going to touch me,” he confesses.

The outcome of the night was no less surprising. After finishing the movie and returning home, the young man showed his interest in dating Teresa again. However, in response to her sincere confession of not having felt a connection, the boy requested a payment of 10 euros through Bizum to cover the gas costs of the meeting.