TEL AVIV. The website of the Forum of the families of the hostages in the hands of Hamas counts the seconds, the minutes, the interminable hours since 229 Israelis, children, women, elderly people, were swallowed up by the darkness of the Gaza tunnels. The digital clock has now passed 21 days of waiting and anguish for the family members who are beginning to lose faith in the government of Benyamin Netanyahu, committed to “eradicating Hamas” at all costs with air strikes on the Strip and an invasion of land which seemed imminent on 7 October but which has been postponed several times.

And so, after the street protests against the national emergency government to which the families ask, so far without results, to be received, the initiatives of groups or individuals are multiplying to try everything. Avichai Brodtz has been waiting for three weeks to hug his wife Hagar and her three children: 4-year-old Uria, 8-year-old Yuval and the eldest 10-year-old Ofri, taken away by terrorists from the Kfar Aza kibbutz. Brodtz was the first to sit in front of the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv to ask the government to “bring them home”, and was then followed by dozens and dozens of relatives, friends, ordinary citizens, gathered from that day on in a sit -permanently. Fed up of waiting without reassuring news, and desperate, this young farmer, who is studying to become a nurse, flew to Washington to meet directly with the Qatari ambassador to the United States Mashal al-Thani, and ask for help from the Gulf country accredited as mediator , especially after the release of four Israeli-American women in recent days.

“As a parent and father of three children held by Hamas in Gaza, I hope that Qatar will continue its efforts to immediately bring home my wife, three children and the other 30 children held hostage,” he said. After the meeting, Brodtz spoke of a “positive” face-to-face meeting: “The ambassador made a great impression on me, he was very human,” he explained to Israeli public radio. And he thanked Qatar “for its significant role in the efforts to free the hostages.”

Just a couple of days ago the prime minister of the emirate, Muhammad ben Abderrahman Al Thani, said he hoped to see a turning point “soon” for the abducted people and that he wanted to keep the channels of communication open. But another cold shower came from Hamas: according to the delegation received in Moscow, “the hostages will not be released until a ceasefire is agreed”, one of the members of the delegation, Abu Hamid, told the Russian newspaper Kommersant. The al Qassam Brigades are capitalizing on the fear that an invasion, as well as air raids, could endanger the lives of those kidnapped: 50 have already died in Israeli attacks, according to Hamas. According to a survey by Maariv, in fact, Israeli support for a ground operation in the Strip has gone from 65% to 49 in just one week, precisely because of the fear that it could harm the hostages or the negotiations for their release.