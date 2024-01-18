Giulia Cecchettin is remembered by the University supervisor who followed her to write her thesis. She remembers her as an attentive and passionate girl, impossible to forget her

Impossible to forget her. Impossible to forget what happened to her. Impossible to turn away. To remember Giulia Cecchettin today it is there University speaker with whom the young girl from Vigonovo wrote her thesis, which she was never able to discuss in the classroom. Her ex-boyfriend took her life a few days before her. The teacher remembers her as one attentive and passionate girl.

Silvia Todoros is the professor of Mechanics of Materials of the degree course in Biomedical Engineering at the University of Padua. In an interview given to the newspaper La Repubblica you wanted to remember your 22 year old student.

The teacher had followed Giulia Cecchettin in writing her thesis graduation. That thesis that should have been discussed on November 16, 2023, a few days after his death. Her ex Filippo Turetta took her away and killed her five days before her.

He had done a good job. A thesis carried out very well and certainly with full marks. I still remember his face in class, always very attentive, smiling and involved. I still remember the last email I sent about her work.

These are the words of professorwho adds:

He had analyzed the various studies present at an international level on the topic of tracheal tissue engineering. A compilation study carried out in an excellent manner. Full marks, certainly. She had sent me the final version of the thesis on the afternoon of Saturday 11 November, when she then disappeared.

The memory of Giulia Cecchettin by the supervisor with whom she had written that never discussed thesis

I replied to her on Monday, telling her that the thesis was fine and that she could upload the file, because this is the delivery procedure for degrees. I only realized later that two students had disappeared and that one of the two was Giulia herself.

The teacher remembers Giulia as a diligent and attentive student, with a clean face and a beautiful smile. She loved studying, she was often in the front row. Impossible not to forget her. On February 2nd, her University will award her the degree in her memory.