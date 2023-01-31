His story, in recent months, had moved the whole world. Unfortunately little Delaney Krings passed away forever at just 5 years old

Many remember the story of the little girl Delaney Krings. A few months ago, her parents had launched an appeal to the whole world, through social networks, to make her fifth and last birthday special.

The 5-year-old girl had received postcards from people living all over the world. Letters, drawings, Amazon gifts. In short, hers was a birthday magicalwho gave her memories that she took away with her.

Unfortunately, little Delaney Krings is off forever and it was his parents who announced the heartbreaking news: “Our sweet little angel now has wings”.

The little girl’s agony began last October, when doctors diagnosed her with terminal brain cancer. News that came like a bolt from the blue, which broke his parents’ hearts. Unfortunately the doctors could do nothing, they had given her a maximum of eight weeks of life.

And so, her family thought of giving her a special last birthday and, through social media, he asked people to send a postcard with a photo of their place, so as to let them know the world. The affection she received was incredible, Delaney Krings was inundated with rivers of postcards and beautiful gifts. Her parents had thanked everyone because thanks to their small gesture, they had made their little girl happy.

“He received so much love that it overwhelmed us. A collective hug that we will never forget”.

The conditions of the child in the last few days were drastically aggravated and her mom and dad had to accept having to say goodbye.

Delaney Krings passed away forever on January 28, ben twelve weeks later the discovery of terminal brain cancer.

Now he is an angel and will be able to run in the cloudswithout all that suffering and continuing to look at his postcards.