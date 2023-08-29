The father contacted the restaurateurs apologizing and offering to pay his son’s unpaid bill

A man, a father family from Sicily, he recently recognized his son in the images released by a restaurant in Malta to track down some young people who had fled without paying the bill. Not only has he offered to pay the bill, but he has also proposed to the owner that his son works for him for free next summer.

A tragicomic story which took place in Malta in recent days, which involved Italians and which quickly went viral on the web. A story that also has a happy ending and a moral certainly educational.

A similar episode had already occurred a few days earlier, with some Italian boys on holiday in Albania, who had left a restaurant without paying the bill.

In that case, it was the prime minister herself who paid that bill Giorgia Melonideclaring to be ashamed of Italy.

This time it happened to Malta and, moreover, in an Italian restaurant, Pasta&Co in Msida, managed by Bertrand and Giacomo.

5 young people, all Sicilians, after having a lunch on August 25th had given themselves to escape before paying the bill. Bill which amounted to around 100 euros.

Our restaurant is Italian, we love Italy and these people don’t represent it.

Thus the two owners had commented on their misadventure on social networks, also publishing the images of the cameras of their restaurant, in which we see the small group of young Italians who performed the stunt.

The gesture of the father of one of the boys

The images, as mentioned, spread in an instant in Italy, even arriving to attention of the father of one of those young people, who immediately recognized his son among the “thieves”.

The man’s reaction was wonderful. He has suffered contacted the two owners of the place, humbly apologizing and proposing to pay the bill out of his own pocket.

Bertrand and Giacomo have appreciated both the man’s gesture and told him that there was no need for the bank transfer, but that it would be enough and he already apologized.

At the insistence of the young man’s father, the two restaurateurs then decided to take advantage of the opportunity to do charityindicating a Maltese association that deals with assistance to the disabled to which to make a donation.

Donation that immediately arrived, with a much higher amount than the restaurant bill. 250 euros instead of 100.

But that’s not all. Because man also has proposed to the two restaurateurs of hire his son for next summer and to do it without the son himself perceiving no salary.