There sister she had gone to wake him up, because she hadn’t seen him get up by himself like every morning. Then the bitter discovery of her, with news that shocked the family and the whole community where she lived. The 47-year-old man loses his life at the same age as his mother, also disappeared when she was only 47 years old. What are the causes of death?

Giorgio Angiolin he died at the age of 47. The tiler and installer, well known in the province of Venice, died in his sleep, in the bed of his house which is located in the hamlet of Ca ‘Ballarin, in Cavallino Treporti. He lived with his father and sister.

Just the sister had entered his bedroom, because it was late and he had not yet got up to get ready to go to work. When he tried to wake him, he found that the 47-year-old had passed away in his sleep. At the same age as the family had lost their mother.

The woman immediately called for help, who in a few minutes reached the house where the man lived with his father, who was widowed, and his sister. THE volunteers of the Green Cross of Ca ‘Saviohowever, they could not help but ascertain the death, despite the resuscitation maneuvers performed, as is expected in these cases.

The man, in all likelihood, fell ill while he was sleeping, a sudden death that takes on an even more particular aspect, given that his mother had flown to heaven at the same age. Giorgio was only 13 at the time, when he lost his mother.

Giorgio Angiolin he was well known, also for the work he did. Family members, friends, neighbors are incredulous, also because the 47-year-old was in good health. Neighbors remembered it like this: