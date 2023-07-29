From Hotel California to Take it to the limit: world music mourns the death of the great Randy Meisner, founder of the Eagles

The music world has just learned the sad news of the passing of Randy Meisner. Bassist of excellent quality, he is best known for having founded the historic band the Eagles in 1971. He was 77 years old and passed away due to complications from a lung disease he had been suffering from for some time.

Credit: Eagles – Facebook

To give the dramatic announcement of the death of Randy Meisner we thought just the Eaglesa group he founded in 1971 and which he hadn’t been part of since 1977, but which has always remained close to him and his music.

In the post published by the band, which this year celebrates the 52 years in businessit is read:

The Eagles are sad to report that founding member, bassist and vocalist, Randy Meisner, passed away last night (July 26) in Los Angeles at the age of 77, due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). .

In 1971, Randy, along with Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Bernie Leadon formed the Eagles and he contributed to the band’s albums, Eagles, Desperado, On The Border, One of These Nights and Hotel California. He was inducted with the Eagles into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

The career and achievements of Randy Meisner

Born in Scottsbluff in NebraskaMeisner began his career in the music business in the early 1960s.

In 1968 he joined the group of Littleband formed by the dissolution of Buffalo Springfield after the departure of Neil Young and Stephen Stills. He only stayed with them for a few months, however contributing to the making of the album Pickin ‘Up the Pieces.

In 1971, as mentioned, he founded together with Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Bernie Leadon the Eagles, one of the most popular rock bands in music history. As a bassist and singer he participates in the creation of albums that have entered history by right. Just to name one, California hotels.

In 1977 he leaves the band and continues his career as soloistreleasing three albums in 1978, 1980 and 1982.

In 1989 he returned to play for a short time with i Littlecontributing to the album Legacy.

The musician has long been married to Jennifer Lee Bartonwith whom he also had three children, Dana Scott and twins Heather Leigh and Eric Shane.