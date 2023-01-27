It was his first daughter Savannah who made the sad announcement: Lance Kerwin had starred in very successful TV series

The American actor who passed away forever on 24 January would have turned 63 on 6 November. It’s about Lance Kerwin, an interpreter who became famous as a child for his parts in highly successful TV series such as “Little House on the Prairie”. One of his five children thought about giving the sad announcement.

The death of the actor, as mentioned, occurred last year January 24th. His first daughter took care of making the announcement, Savannah, who has published a nice family photo on social media in which Lance is happy with his grandchildren. Accompanying the photo, the woman wrote:

Hello everybody. I’m so sorry to those we haven’t been able to contact personally to notify them, but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories and prayers that have been shared. As the next few weeks progress, I’ll be sharing more information about the ceremonies after his life. He loved each of you.

So no news on causes of deathbut rumors speak of an autopsy that has already been carried out and the results of which are awaited.

Who was Lance Kerwin

Born in Newport Beach on November 6, 1960, Lance Kerwin moved as a child to California and grew up there with his father and mother, both artists. In particular, his father was an acting teacher and he began to read scripts as a child.

The first role came in 1974, when he was only 14 and starred in an episode of the TV series entitled “Emergency team“. Subsequently she appeared in episodes of other TV series, such as “Little House on the Prairie”, “Gunsmoke” and “James”.

Also important is the role he held in 1979 in “Salem nights“, a horror genre TV series based on the novel by Stephen King. He retired from acting in the 1990s, focusing on family and other pursuits ever since.

The actor has been married twice. The first with Kristen Lansdale and by her he had her first daughter, Savannah Paige. In 1998 he married Yvonne and they have had a relationship with her over the years four other children. Three other females, Trinity, Terah and Kailani and the last, male, Justus Joe.