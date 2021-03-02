The Cartagena has also suffered in their own flesh that fame of Luis Carrión’s ‘giant killer’. The current Albinegro coach hit Efesé, favorite for all in Second B, and gave the bell at the Cartagonova stadium. It was on October 14, 2018, when his Melilla hit twice with a double from the ex-cabinegro Menudo (0-2) to take the three points. That morning, the audience left the stands early, upset. The league start of Gustavo Munúa’s men was irregular, especially at home.

That morning Luis Carrión managed to consolidate his team in the leadership of Group IV. Melilla was launched and knew how to take advantage of a somewhat anxious and hasty Cartagena. Menudo won the back to the central Antonio López; and later, he executed the penalty from Mario Fernández to Óscar García. So evident was the maximum penalty that even the goalkeeper himself ended up injured, being replaced by the Portuguese Joao Costa.

From that moment on, the game warmed up and got too hot. Elady regretted several times, to the point of despair, on her knees. He was sent off in the 80th minute, like Antonio López in discount. Almost 80% of the fans left the stadium early. In a heated discussion with Berman, Munúa’s second, even Luis Carrión himself and the Uruguayan were expelled. Cartagena won the second leg (1-2).

Cup and semifinals of the ‘playoff’



That Melilla knew how to rub shoulders with the best Second B teams, after many seasons going unnoticed and without aspirations. The North African team played the promotion phase and lost in the semifinals against Atlético Baleares. Previously, the team played the round of 32 of the Cup against Madrid. And he completed an excellent season despite losing his scorer Yacine in winter.