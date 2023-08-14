This horrific story spread on social media, due to a “Sylvie” photo of the young man with his girlfriend, moments before his death.

In the picture, the Italian young man, Andrea Mazetto, 30, appeared smiling, with his girlfriend behind him, among the Italian mountains, where they were wandering.

But according to reports, Mazetto dropped his mobile phone, from the top of the peak, and fell from the top of 200 meters, while trying to catch it.

And his girlfriend, Sarah Braganti, wrote that this “cursed” picture, as she described it, is the last of them together, moments before he fell to perdition.

Mazetto climbed the Altar Noto rock in his hometown of Rozzo, Italy.