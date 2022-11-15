Home page World

US talk show star Jay Leno’s passion for cars has now become fatal. The 72-year-old suffered severe burns in his garage at home.

Los Angeles/Munich – The well-known talk show host Jay Leno was seriously injured while pursuing what is probably his favorite hobby. The former talk icon suffered burns in her home garage after one of her collectibles suddenly caught fire.

The celebrity magazine reports on this Variety, in which Leno (72) himself commented on the incident on Sunday (November 13). There is no danger to life after the fire accident, otherwise the casualty would be able to comment on it just hours after the tragic event. “I was badly burned by a gasoline fire,” said Leno, adding that it would only take him “a week or two weeks” to get back on his feet.

Jay Leno: US cult presenter suffers burns in his garage at home

Especially the face of the one with one Passion for extraordinary cars equipped entertainers had been affected. The longtime presenter of the legendary “Tonight Show” in the USA got loud TMZ brought to a clinic specializing in burns, fortunately the man’s eyesight was spared, and he has also made a name for himself with career tips.

Car passion becomes Jay Leno’s undoing: Fire accident in “Leno’s Garage”

The accident apparently took place in the home garage in Los Angeles, California, where another TV format with Leno was filmed – “Jay Leno’s Garage”, which is about the TV star’s vehicles. According to US media, a trip to Las Vegas was planned on the day of the incident, but had to be canceled due to a “serious medical emergency”.

It was then speculated that Leno had health problems due to his high cholesterol level, which the US celebrity revealed a few years ago: “There are a lot of people walking around like this, they are ticking time bombs. You have all this cholesterol and you don’t realize it until it suddenly strikes.” (PF)