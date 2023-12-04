Vacations are an experience that should be enjoyed from the trip, and although There are multiple options to get to a destination, one of the favorites of many is by plane. The thing is that, in addition to the comfort and speed, it allows you to enjoy beautiful landscapes from above, unless you allow your partner to buy the tickets, or at least that’s what happened to this woman.

Through your account TikTok, The user @camiibahamondes shared the moment she experienced with her partner. With the title “why me” and a couple of sad emojis, she uploaded a video in which you can see her disappointment while she is flying in plane next to a man.

The clip begins by focusing on a man wearing sunglasses while reading: “I never ask you to choose seats again.” The woman little by little turns the cell phone around, focuses on herself with a disappointed look while moving her head from side to side, and finally shows the window where the only thing that can be seen is the wing of the car. plane.

Clearly, the woman’s desire was to be able to look at the landscape from the sky, so she requested to ride in the window seat. However, in defense of whoever she chose the tickets, the atmosphere looks quite cloudy so apparently, even if she could be sitting in another position, she wouldn’t have a better view.

The video already has 3.9 million views and hundreds of comments, many complaining about the woman’s attitude and mentioning that she should be grateful for traveling in plane, Well, they would like to have the opportunity to take a flight, even if it is only being able to admire the wing of the aircraft.

The airplane seats with the best view

If you do not want something like this to happen to you, the media specialized in aviation, Digital Aviation, shared British Airways tips for choosing the best seat plane if what you want is to take a great photograph or enjoy the landscape.

According to the article, the best option is to choose the window seats in the third row at the front so that the wing does not get in the way. In this sense, the recommendation is to always choose the first rows in front or the last rows in the back to have an unobstructed view.

Another recommendation if you want to get a great photograph is to try to wait for the so-called golden hour, that is, just after sunrise or just before sunset.